Lady St Levan takes up Royal Cornwall role

Lady Mary St Levan has taken up the reins as president for the 2017 Royal Cornwall Show.

Lady St Levan said she is relishing the role, even though she knows what a busy three days await her at Cornwall’s largest annual event.

“It is a wonderful showcase and celebration of the rural economy in Cornwall,” she said. “It gathers together people who choose to live and work in this beautiful landscape and who contribute so much to the economy and the community of Cornwall.”

Lady St Levan’s husband James, the 5th Lord St Levan, undertook the role in 1999 and she becomes the seventh member of the St Aubyn family to take up the honour.

The Royal Cornwall Show (June 8-10) gets underway next week. For more details and to buy e-tickets online, click here.