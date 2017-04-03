The Growth Hub On The Road team traversed the length of the county with Town Takeovers in St Ives and Saltash on March 28th and 30th respectively.

The Growth Hub presented two days of free workshops aimed at St Ives’ many tourism businesses and entrepreneurs in Saltash looking to know more about their customer base and unique value proposition.

Growth Hub Town Takeover workshops are delivered by experts in their field: Jamie Smith, is a manager of the Breakthrough start-up scheme and a co-founder of marketing and design agency, Eight Wire.

Joanna Shepherd, aka Mrs Marvellous, highlighted: “Jamie’s presentation will really help me focus my digital marketing, making it more relevant and effective.”

Aaron Monk of Diverse Events highlighted how relevant the sessions are to real-life business situations: “I have actual points to take away and work on.”

The workshops provide an opportunity for businesses to sample the range of support available and highlight the Growth Hub’s role in being able to refer businesses to schemes that best meets its business needs. Future free workshops cover everything from finance to manufacturing Processes, social media and recruitment. Growth Hub On The Road will be in Bodmin on April 25th and Redruth on April 27th.

You can find the full event schedule and booking links on www.ciosgrowthhub.com/takeover or for more information or to register your business with the Growth Hub, phone 01209 708660.