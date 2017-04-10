TEDxTruro 2017 date confirmed

The eagerly-anticipated second TEDxTruro event will take place on Friday, October 27 at Truro & Penwith College’s Truro campus.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the theme for 2017 is ‘Beyond Barriers’.

TEDxTruro 2017 will focus on “inclusion, optimism and connection” and its speakers will challenge the audience to think about difference and what connects us, examining ways we can transcend our restrictions and go beyond barriers.

Explaining the Beyond Barriers theme, Katie Moore, TEDxTruro co-licensee, said: “Barriers can make us feel safe and help define who we are. But sometimes we hide behind them.

“For others, barriers are imposed and they have no choice. They can limit our potential and leave people feeling isolated. But what if we took the barriers down? Could it lead to a world of connection, optimism and inclusion?”

TED began in the USA in 1984 and is devoted to ideas worth spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks of 18 minutes or less. Today TED covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages.

TED has become a viral video phenomenon and global community, with millions of people around the world watching and sharing TED talks online. TEDx events are inspired by TED, but are independent and self-organised.

TEDxTruro is in its second year. The first event took place in September 2016, with the theme ‘Time and Tide’. The talks have attracted thousands of views online. Victoria Milligan’s talk about her experience surviving the speedboat accident in Padstow which took the lives of her husband and daughter, has been viewed over 27,000 times.

For more information about TEDxTruro, to sign up to the mailing list and to view talks from last year, click here.