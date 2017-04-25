FSB Celebration of Women in Business

A top line-up of speakers has been announced by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) for a special event it is holding during Cornwall Business Week to celebrate women in business.

The event, to be held at the Lighthouse Cinema in Newquay on May 16, will be hosted by Bini Ludlow of the FSB Women in Business Taskforce.

Ludlow has turned her passion for traditional Indian cuisine into a business and launched ‘Sweet Cumin’ in 2012. Since then she has won several local and national awards, is a regular contributor to the local food scene as well as penning guest columns, appearing on a number of regional food programmes and being a national ambassador for FSB Women.

Other speakers talking about their journey to becoming successful business women include Alexis Bowater of Bowater Communications and the Venus Awards, Jo Downs of Jo Downs Glass, Michele Poynter of Mish, Linsey Hall of the Real Ideas Organisation and Karen Oldham-Waring of Sunflower Training.

The event will be concluded with a panel session for you to ask your own questions and end with a chance to talk to our speakers individually with everyone networking over a Cornish Cream Tea.

The event is free to attend and open to everyone, not just ladies! It follows PKF Francis Clark’s Finance in Cornwall event at the same venue in the morning.

For full speaker profiles, event details and advance booking, click here.

Other events taking place during Cornwall Business Week include the Cornwall Business Fair on May 17 and the Cornwall Business Awards on May 18.