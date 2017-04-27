His Royal Highness The Earl of Wessex will make his second visit to the Royal Cornwall Show in June.

The visit will take place on the second day, Friday June 9, and it is hoped that the visit programme will include as many of the show’s key elements as possible.

The Earl made his first visit to the show in 2007. He was due to be accompanied on that visit by his wife, the Countess of Wessex, but unfortunately she was unable to attend on the day due to ill-health. The Countess did, however, visit the show over two-days in 2014 when she was President of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association.

Royal Cornwall Show secretary, Christopher Riddle, said the show would give His Royal Highness another memorable day and a warm Cornish welcome.

“We are very pleased that the Earl of Wessex will be coming to the show,” he said. “I am sure he’ll enjoy touring our showcase of the best that Cornwall and the region has to offer, and in particular, our local agriculture and food industry.

“It is with great pride that the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association receives such frequent and interested support from the whole Royal Family, with of course His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales as our patron.”

The Royal Cornwall Show runs from June 8-10.