The team behind As One Talks is to be expanding the popular monthly event.

As One plans to host additional talks from some of Cornwall’s most unique and iconic destinations, whilst they aim to stimulate every sense of their growing community.

With the addition of food trucks at the events, guests can now fill up on locally sourced food whilst they network and listen to the inspirational speakers.

The next As One Talks promises to be another uplifting and insightful event. Attendees will hear from speakers Ben Treleaven, founder of Truro-based ISO Spaces, and Rob Green, founder of Pavilion Bakery, the London-based bakery and cafe who are about to establish their next outlet in Newquay.

As One talks are free to attend. They bring together speakers, a bar, great food, music and opportunities to connect with the community, with an aim to drive inspiration, innovation and collaboration.