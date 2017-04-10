Almost time to Get Hired

Businesses from across Devon and Cornwall are being invited to events where they can meet their future star apprentices.

CCB (Cornwall College Business) will be hosting its third annual Get Hired, apprenticeship recruitment events later this month.

It will also be the first time a Get Hired event has been held in Devon.

Taking place on Wednesday, April 26, across the Saltash, St Austell, Camborne and Bicton College campuses, Get Hired will run from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Employers attending this year with current apprenticeship vacancies include Pendennis Shipyard, Pall Aeropower, Exeter University, Redrow, Wrigley, Burts, the Eden Project and Danish Crown.

Last year’s Get Hired sessions saw nearly 250 young people meet with prospective apprenticeship employers, and discover the opportunities available to them through local businesses such as Francis Clark, Sharp’s Brewery, Heligan Gardens, Blue Flame and SERCO.

Sally Foard, director of development at The Cornwall College Group, said: “Hiring an apprentice is a great way for businesses to develop motivated, skilled, employees, who bring with them fresh ideas and energy.

“Many businesses are faced with skills shortages at present, hiring an apprentice enables them to grow their own talent and succession plan for the future.”

If you are looking to take on an apprentice come along to one of CCB Get hired events