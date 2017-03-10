The campaign cry for this year’s International Women’s Day was ‘Be Bold for Change’, and the Growth Hub echoed that call to action by organising a roundtable debate with women from across the county to talk about the challenges and opportunities of running a business.

Ten women from across Cornwall came together on Wednesday (March 8) to share their experiences of starting and running a business, and to debate ideas on how we can encourage more women to become entrepreneurs and develop into leadership roles.

Chaired by founder and MD of Sapience HR, Sue Hook, the debate covered a wide range of themes including how a lack of confidence can hinder women’s career choices.

The panel was asked what can be done to help women to have the self-belief to achieve and all agreed that the key to tackling confidence issues in women was to start early.

“It is not about being better than men, it’s about confidence, or lack of confidence, in yourself,” said Lerryn Ryall, director of Redruth-based Halto.

“The stories girls hear from a young age are all about falling in love and having a family. If we want them to have more ambition, then the story needs to change.”

Karen Nicholas, MD of Raptor 3D Design in Penzance, said the event had been a real success. “This was a great debate with a truly fantastic group of strong, inspirational, intelligent and considered women,” she said.

“I certainly got some great insights and different perspectives on various subjects affecting business women today and I felt privileged to be in their company.”