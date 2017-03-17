There are plenty of highlights on next week’s business networking calendar.

The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Big Breakfast gathering on Tuesday (March 21) heads for the Falmouth Hotel, while over in Pool on the same morning, Heartlands is hosting a special business breakfast event.

If you’re looking to improve your business knowledge, then on Wednesday Superfast Business Cornwall is hosting the latest of its Technology for Business Growth workshops, at the Mor Workspace in Newquay, while Sapience is hosting an HR masterclass at the Carn Brea Hub Club.

Thursday is typically a busy day on the networking calendar and next week is no exception. The Truro Construction & Property Forum has its monthly meet at Mannings in Truro, while the latest As One Talks event takes place at the Old Bakery Studios, again in Truro.

For details of all these and more business networking events next week and beyond, check out our online networking calendar.

Have a great weekend.