Mylor Sailability party

An award-winning Cornwall sailing charity is throwing a free party to tell people about the work it does helping people with disabilities to get out on the water.

Mylor Sailability, which enables people to achieve goals and certification in sailing and power boating, is throwing the party which has been sponsored by Mylor Yacht Harbour.

The free party on March 23 at the National Maritime Museum Cornwall will offer supporters the chance to network with other local businesses and learn more about the charity.

Mylor Sailability, part of the RYA Sailability initiative, puts the world-class sailing waters of the Carrick Roads centre stage in a programme that makes a life-changing difference to those living with a disability.

Sara Pugh, a trustee of the charity, said: “As well as enjoying a lovely evening of networking, guests will get the opportunity to hear more about the work of the charity and how they can get involved.”

Tickets to the party are limited to 200 and are available free of charge, online, by clicking here.