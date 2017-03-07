Women from across the county will be sharing their experiences of doing business and asking how we can ‘Be Bold For Change’ in honour of International Women’s Day (#IWD2017) tomorrow (March 8).

The Growth Hub is hosting a round table debate with women from across the county and from different size and sector companies to discuss the opportunities and challenges they face running local businesses.

Sue Hook, founder and MD of Sapience HR, will chair the debate panel that includes Hattie Wombwell from Lostwithiel-based property developer Wombwell Homes, Lerryn Ryall from the crowd funded start-up company Halto, Toni Eyriey from Business Cornwall magazine and Cornwall Council chief executive, Kate Kennally.

Also taking part are:

Lucy Jones Cornish Food Box Company (Truro)

Emmie Kell Museums Partnership and Cornwall & Isles of Scilly LEP (Countywide)

Jenny Opie Bickerstaff Accountancy (Hayle)

Karen Nicholas Raptor 3D Design (Penzance)

Gemma Gosden Girl Did Good (Liskeard)

The debate will run from 12.15 to 1.45pm and will be covered live on the Growth Hub’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. Growth Hub will be encouraging its online audience to engage with the discussion and to pose questions and comments to the panel using the hashtag #GHdebate