Growth Hub Town Takeover success

Last week’s Growth Hub on the Road events have been declared a resounding success.

The Growth Hub organised two ‘Town Takeovers’, in Penzance last Wednesday (Feb 22) followed by Launceston two days later.

Reaching out to businesses in their own communities is an important part of the Growth service. To spread the word the Growth Hub team answered questions and queries at the pop-up shop in Penzance and on Launceston’s Market Square, as well as talking to high street businesses and visiting local industrial estates.

Businesses heard about free online tools to increase productivity from Superfast Business Cornwall; how to research new markets overseas from Export 4 Growth; identifying customer segments and accessing finance from Oxford Innovation’s transform programme.

The next Town Takeovers take place in St Ives on March 28, Saltash (March 30), Bodmin (April 25) and Redruth on April 27.