Growth Hub back on the road

The Growth Hub is set to the take to the road again this month, hitting the streets of St Ives and Saltash.

The team will be popping into local businesses to explain how they can get free support to grow their business.

Growth Hub Town Takeovers are about speaking to people in their own community and pounding the streets so as many people as possible are aware that help is out there, whether they are running an existing business or they have an idea to start one.

Each Town Takeover kicks off with a networking breakfast and in St Ives on March 28 it is inviting businesses to meet the Growth Hub Team at The Brewhouse, while on March 30 it will be meeting Saltash businesses at the Saltash Business Centre.

A number of workshop events will be taking place over the two days. For full details, click here.