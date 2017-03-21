A record number of visitors attended this last week’s Cornwall Business Show.

More than 1,000 people visited the event, held at the Royal Cornwall Showground on Thursday (March 16). According to the facial recognition software that monitored entry to the show, more than 850 of those were inside the venue by 11.30am.

“I would like to thank everybody involved in the event, including our headline sponsor Everest Media. There was a great atmosphere and I’ve received really positive feedback from the majority of the 112 exhibitors,” said the show’s MD, Andrew Weaver.

“It is clear that local businesses have chosen to consolidate some of their activity in the local market, not least given the uncertainty brought by our impending exit from the EU. A lot of business was done, and even larger numbers of people took full advantage of the networking opportunities brought by a show of this scale.”