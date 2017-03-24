Countdown starts to Business Fair

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce says it is looking forward to holding the biggest Cornwall Business Fair ever.

The Cornwall Business Fair, on May 17, is now in its ninth year and is back at the iconic Eden Project for 2017. Once again the fair will be taking over the Core Building, with breakfast and lunch events seating up to 180 people also being hosted.

This year will see the return of the ‘Lightning’ Stage which is being moved into a dedicated area with ample seating. The stage will host quick ten-minute presentations throughout the day, allowing a variety of businesses the chance to pitch their offer or simply offer some words of wisdom.

There will be more exhibitor stands this year and exhibitors can expect to see over 2,000 delegates visiting throughout the day. Some stands are still available to book, giving Cornish businesses the chance to promote their products and services during the centrepiece of Cornwall Business Week.

Free breakfast and lunch is delivered to exhibitors on their stands, and tea and coffee is in unlimited supply throughout the busy day.

For more information or to book a stand, email arron@cornwallchamber.co.uk

Business Cornwall is offering an exclusive deal to exhibitors at Cornwall Business Fair. For just £99+VAT stand holders can receive:

Sixteenth of a page in the printed guide – including logo, stand number and website listing

Online ‘introducing’ profile at businesscornwall.co.uk – reaching more than 13,000 unique visitors per a month

Shared to 1,250 daily digest subscribers

Chamber CEO, Kim Conchie, added: “We are looking forward to returning to Eden this year for our ninth Business Fair. We have exhibitors return to the fair year after year, but importantly word is spreading and this year will see many new exhibitors joining us for the biggest event of its type in Cornwall.”