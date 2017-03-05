Visitors who pre-register to attend next week’s Cornwall Business Show will be in with a chance of winning a £5.5k prize package.

The package, which has been contributed by show exhibitors, includes free legal support, a website, a bespoke financial planning report, a business coaching package, a day’s free van hire, and a night’s stay at the Tregenna Castle Hotel, and much more.

Show MD, Andrew Weaver, said: “I’m indebted to all those exhibitors who have contributed to making this year’s prize package such an outstanding and valuable jackpot for one lucky winner.”

As well as pre-registering to be in with a chance of winning the prize package, visitors can go to the show website to book in advance a Meet the Expert slot, a pre-arranged appointment with any of the show’s exhibitors.

The Cornwall Business Show will be held on March 16 (9.30am-4pm), at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge.