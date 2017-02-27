Robinson Reed Layton tax partner, Steve Maggs, is to host a seminar discussing ‘Everything You Need to Know About Business Tax’ during Isles of Scilly Business Week.

The seminar, which is being held at 1.30pm at the Lifelong Learning Centre on St Mary’s on Monday, March 6, will be focussed on helping business owners on finding the right company structure to boost growth.

Speaking about the seminar, Maggs: “I’m really pleased to have the opportunity to take part in Scilly Business Week, as there are a large number of owner-managed businesses on the islands.

“The Business Week is a fantastic opportunity to connect with the islands’ businesses and I’m certain that those attending the seminar will find it beneficial.”

Organised by the Islands Partnership, Scilly Business Week is taking place from March 6-10. and will include a range of seminars from local business experts.

Following hot on the heels of Scilly Business Week, Robinson Reed Layton will also be exhibiting at the Cornwall Business Show the following week (March 16).