New networking group launches

A new business networking group has been launched in Cornwall.

The group, which has been started by photographer Adrian Barnett, meets every other Friday afternoon at the offices of Lorica Insurance in Indian Queens.

The meeting offers an opportunity to pitch your services in front of other likeminded businesses, but without enforced attendance rules or membership fees.

The group doesn’t have a name yet, as Barnett explained. “We don’t want to be ‘Kingsley’ because although we started in Kingsley Village we are now meeting in the offices of Lorica Insurance at Indian Queens. And we don’t want to be ‘Mid-Cornwall’ either as we don’t want to give the indication that we are local to any particular area.

“We have just been taken by the enthusiasm for the group that deciding on a name didn’t seem to be our highest priority!”

The next meeting is Friday March 3. Email Sarah Garcia for more details and to confirm attendance.

