LEP apprenticeship event

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP are holding an apprenticeship event next week to outline what the forthcoming apprenticeship reforms will mean to employers.

The event, at the Royal Cornwall Showground on March 3, will look at the impact on both levy and non-levy paying employers, clearly setting out what the reforms mean and how they will affect businesses of all sizes.

The changes in how apprenticeships are funded from April 2017 will bring about a major shift in how employers access and pay for their apprenticeship training.

