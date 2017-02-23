Cybercrime, tips for improving employee attendance and how to persuade members of the community to become your social media advocates are all topics that will come under the spotlight at this year’s Cornwall Business Show.

Six seminars will run throughout the day, giving visitors and exhibitors alike the opportunity to gain insights from sector leaders.

Entry to the seminars is free, although space is limited to 50 places.

Show organiser, Andrew Weaver, said: “Our seminars represent a genuine opportunity for local business people to find out more about topics that can directly impact on their businesses.

“It is often important for business leaders to make a point of finding out what they don’t know, because that helps us not only to identify where we might be vulnerable, but also how we can improve our efficiency, culture and resilience.”

The first seminar of the day, at 10am, will be Cybercrime – Don’t be Complacent. It’s When, Not if. The session, delivered by Tom Moore of Acronyms, offers advice businesses can implement immediately to limit their vulnerability to cybercrime, and to reduce the impact should the worst happen.

Social media guru James Bradley will present the 11am session, called How to Persuade a Community to Become Your Storytellers, while Samuele Armondi and Chris Wall, of Everest Media, will take to the stage at noon to ask the question: Are The Tools You Use Holding Your Business Back? They will look at subjects such as whether the software you use and the look of your website can be instrumental in driving your bottom line.

Last year more than 30 million working days were lost to British businesses due to work-related illness or injuries. At 1pm, Manuela Grossmann of SSG Training and Consultancy will deliver her Eight Ways to Improve Employee Attendance.

Corporate finance expert Richard Wadman, of PKF Francis Clark, will deliver his Funding Update for Cornish Businesses at 2pm. This will be a 25-minute presentation including the identification and commentary on sources of grant, debt and equity, as well as some practical tips on assessing and accessing the right type of funding for you.

The final seminar of the day will be delivered at 3pm by a member of the Eden Project Hothouse team, and will ask fundamental questions about The Nature of Leadership, and how an approach inspired by nature can help people become better leaders.

Cornwall Business Show 2017 will take place on Thursday, March 16, at the Royal Cornwall Showground, from 9.30am to 4pm.

To register for free, fast-track entry on the day, go to cornwallbusinessshow.co.uk.