The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly LEP is hosting a series of Industrial Strategy workshops to gauge local business thought and opinion on a range of themes including skills, finance, education, rural and priority sectors.

Each workshop will set out key priorities and these will be widely circulated for further comment in an online survey. This will be promoted by the LEP and its partners, including local business groups.

The LEP will gather the survey responses into a collaborative feedback report that will be sent as the response from Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to the Industrial Strategy green paper.

The first event was held yesterday (Feb 23) at the Pool Innovation Centre, with the next one scheduled for Monday (Feb 27) in Launceston and a third in St Austell on Thursday, March 3.