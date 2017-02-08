Growth Hub Town Takeover

The Growth Hub business support service is taking to the road this month, with special events in Penzance and Launceston.

Growth Hub ‘On the Road’ will be visiting Penzance on February 22 and Launceston on February 24.

Members of the Growth Hub team will be at the Pop-Up Shop in Penzance and on the streets in Marazion and on Long Rock Industrial Estate from 11am-3pm, providing information on the new service and the opportunity to register for your free business review.

Members of the Growth Hub team will also be in the Town Square and White Hart Hotel in Launceston and the Pennygillam Industrial Estate from 11am-3pm on February 24, ready to explain more about how the new service works and what types of support are on offer.

There’ll be free workshops on business topics and networking opportunities open to all during the Town Takeover day. For workshop bookings and to find out more details about Growth Hub ‘On the Road’ in Penzance and Launceston, click here.