Fully-funded training opportunities

Businesses in the region’s manufacturing and engineering, food manufacturing and the hospitality sectors are being encouraged to make use of £1.5 million of funding available through a specialist training programme.

Rising Stars with CCB (Cornwall College Business), is being delivered through the ESF widening participation through Skills Project.

The funding from the European Social Fund (ESF) is part of the 2014-2020 European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme in England, which enables businesses and individuals to develop new skills and knowledge to improve their performance.

CCB project manager, Kate Poole, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to get involved, to mould and shape future training for their sector.

“Through fully-funded workshops, one-to-one support and guidance along with an opportunity to progress onto part-funded, degree level short courses (20 credits) accredited by Plymouth University, the funding will up-skill businesses and their staff.”

If your business operates in the manufacturing and engineering industry and you would like to get involved in moulding future training, join CCB at its Raising Skills event at Waterside Cornwall in Bodmin on Wednesday (March 1), or at China Fleet Country Club, Saltash, the following Wednesday.

To find out more about the funding opportunities this project offers or to book for the Raising Skills event contact CCB on 0800 731 7594, email hello@ccbtraining.co.uk or visit www.ccbtraining.co.uk.