FSB networking brunch event

The Cornwall branch of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is hosting a special networking brunch next month, in collaboration with accountancy firm, PKF Francis Clark.

Andrew James from PKF Francis Clark will explain how to prepare to approach a lender or a fund for financial help, make your business funding ready, how you can look at the whole picture and move funds around in your business and also what the pitfalls are.

There will also be a ‘speed networking’ session where you get to speak direct to new business contacts.

#FSBConnect – Finance & How to Get it, will be held at the Trethorne Golf Club on March 2. For more details and to book your place, click here.

For a full list of other networking opportunities with the FSB in the coming weeks, including its monthly #FSBConnect breakfast networking events, click here.