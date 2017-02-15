Some of Cornwall’s leading motor dealers are pulling together their best offers in anticipation of this year’s Cornwall Business Show.

The motor trade regularly uses the event to showcase both commercial vehicles and cars of interest as either fleet or executive vehicles. The show also frequently offers visitors a first glimpse of newly-launched models.

The show will feature a wide range of marques including Lexus, Mercedes, VW, Nissan, Renault, Land Rover, Honda, Hyundai and Jaguar.

This year’s event, from 9.30am to 4pm on Thursday, March 16 at the Royal Cornwall Showground, will provide an excellent opportunity for people working in businesses of all sizes to consider their motoring needs.

Dales Cornwall will be showcasing its commercial vehicles, particularly the Renault Kangoo and Trafic.

Marketing manager, Bobby Vanderplank, said: “After attending last year’s show as a visitor it became clear to me that we ought to be there as an exhibitor.

“We’re really looking forward to it. It’s a busy event where lots of business people gather, and we look forward to helping them with their commercial vehicle needs.”