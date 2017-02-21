Could you inspire at TEDxTruro?

The organisers of TEDxTruro are looking for speakers to give “the talk of their lives”, at the next event due to be held in the autumn.

The first TEDxTruro took place last September and was declared a resounding success, with inspiring talks on topics from marine conservation and searching for life in space to grief and genetics.

Inspired by the TED conference, where some of the world’s best thinkers and doers give the talk of their lives, TEDxTruro took place at the Burrell Theatre, Truro in front of an audience of 100. The organisers are busy planning the 2017 event and are looking for speaker suggestions.

Mandy Reynolds, TEDxTruro curator and co-licensee, said: “Last year our speakers came from all walks of life – from parents to scientists – and the topics they talked about were just as diverse.

“The whole day was incredibly inspiring, and we want to keep that going in 2017. Do you know someone who has a compelling story to tell? Will they inspire others to think about things in a different way? Do they have an idea worth spreading? If so, please get in touch.”

TED began in the USA in 1984 and is devoted to ideas worth spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks of 18 minutes or less. Today TED covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages. TED has become a viral video phenomenon and global community, with millions of people around the world watching and sharing TED talks online. TEDx events are inspired by TED, but are independent and self-organised.

If you would like to suggest yourself or someone else as a speaker for TEDxTruro 2017, go to the contact page on www.tedxtruro.com.