The latest Growth Hub Town Takeover hits the streets tomorrow (Feb 24).

After yesterday’s successful event in Penzance, the Growth Hub team will be visiting Launceston to let businesses know about the different types of support for growth available to them.

A number of free business workshops from the likes of Export 4 Growth, Oxford Innovation and Superfast Business Cornwall will be held at various locations in the town throughout the day.

For full details of the day’s events, click here.