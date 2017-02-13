All set for Supply Scilly event

Leading mainland suppliers from across Cornwall and the West Country have snapped up the last exhibition spaces at this year’s Supply Scilly event, which takes place next week.

The trade, hospitality and business services show, held to showcase mainland goods and services to businesses on Scilly looks set to be another success, with 23 suppliers attending and exhibiting at the event, which this year returns to Tregarthen’s Hotel (Feb 22-23).

Supply Scilly is once again being organised by the Islands’ Partnership in collaboration with Tregarthen’s Hotel. David Jackson, executive director at the Islands’ Partnership, said: “We’re delighted to be organising Supply Scilly again this year and to be hosting it back at Tregarthen’s Hotel.

“This has given us scope to attract an even greater number of suppliers, including some new ones for 2017. It’s a great pre-season event and a fantastic opportunity for businesses on Scilly to have dedicated access to many of the region’s leading suppliers. I’m sure that lots of good business will be done over the two days.”

To see a full list of the exhibitors, go to the Supply Scilly website.