All set for Scilly Business Week

The Islands Partnership has released details of next month’s Scilly Business Week (March 6-10).

A number of events have been organised, offering bespoke support for all business owners, sole traders and entrepreneurs living and working across the Isles of Scilly.

Scilly Business Week will include free-to-attend practical workshops and presentations across five days, covering a range of topics including finance forecasting, employment law, advances in social media and how to measure digital marketing performance, how to make your business website work harder, recruitment and training for service excellence, and data protection practicalities and compliance.

This year, the programme also includes the launch of a new Food & Drink brand for Scilly, and expert one to one advice from the food experts.

MP Derek Thomas will host a business surgery and provide an update on the work he is doing to support rural and seasonal businesses, while Cornwall Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, will chair a private round table debate with businesses across the islands to discuss topics common to both Cornwall and the islands – namely the cost of doing business for SMEs, Brexit, devolution and the merist of a ‘South West Powerhouse’.

Chris Phillips, senior business connector from the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub, will also attend for two days to offer the inside track to new and existing businesses who are looking for specific business support or funding advice, whilst Amy Hiron and Kirsty Graham will be on hand with updated advice on Isles of Scilly Voucher Scheme funding.

“Scilly Business Week is now well established on the Islands Partnership calendar and very much growing in stature, given the calibre of speakers we’ve attracted this year,” said Islands’ Partnership executive director, David Jackson, who will host a Business Networking Breakfast for IP members.

“We’re delighted that experts in their fields are keen to impart their knowledge and skills to our business owners here on the islands, helping them to gain ever greater confidence in selling their products and delivering service excellence.”