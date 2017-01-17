Video: Table 6 discusses Brexit

Brexit and its impact on Cornwall was the meaty subject on the menu of the first Table 6 debate.

Table 6 is a new feature produced by Pirate FM in association with Business Cornwall and The Penventon Park Hotel, where we gather four business leaders around the dinner table to discuss an important subject facing businesses.

All while enjoying a delicious meal and fine glass of wine at Penventon’s restaurant.

The four business leaders of the first Table 6 included Ewan McClymont (Bishop Fleming), Mark Duddridge (LEP), Rajesh Joshi (Penventon) and Kim Conchie (Cornwall Chamber).