The Cornwall Wildlife Trust is hosting a special business networking event this month, with the University of Exeter Business School.

The ‘Wild Business’ breakfast event, which takes place on Friday January 27 at the university’s Penryn campus, will focus on corporate social responsibility and include case studies from businesses who will be sharing their sustainable working practices.

Keynote speaker will serial entrepreneur, Louis Hart. Hart is a pioneer of conscious capitalism and believes “a business that makes just money, is a poor business”.

