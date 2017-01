A new networking event has been announced, aiming “to help inspire and connect individuals and businesses”.

The first ‘As One Talks’ will be held at the Old Bakery Studios in Truro on January 18, and will feature talks from Elly Owen, head sommelier at Fifteen, and Ernie Capbert, co-founder of Who Buys Your Stuff.

There will also be a bar, live music and networking opportunities.

As One Talks is free to attend. For more details and to book tickets, click here.