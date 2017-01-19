A special business networking trip is being organised to attend the British and Irish Chamber of Commerce International Trade Conference in Dublin in March.

The British and Irish Chamber of Commerce International Trade Conference and dinner attracts around 600 business delegates from Ireland, as well as Britain and further afield. The annual event is one of the highlights of the British and Irish Chamber’s event calendar and features a series of high profile speakers as well as a number of side room networking events throughout the day.

A special Aer Lingus flight has been arranged to leave Newquay on Wednesday, March 15 and visitors may choose to return on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

The trip will include the conference and evening dinner on the 16th, while it is hoped to arrange an additional networking opportunity on the 15th. Accommodation has been provisionally booked at the Jury’s Inn hotel in Dublin.

The trip is being organised by Headforwards director, Toby Parkins. He said: “Cornish Businesses are very good at networking, with this being a critical part of their growth strategy. The aim of this trip is to help Cornish businesses network outside of Cornwall.

“The minimum result will be to really get to know other outward looking Cornish businesses also on the trip, whilst more strategic international partnerships could be created enabling greater expansion globally.

“Dublin will be our closest EU city after Brexit and with increasing number of flights from Newquay Airport, plus likely free movement into Ireland from the UK, there are many strategic reasons to look at Ireland and a good location to grow international trade.”

For more details and to book a place, click here.