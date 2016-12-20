CCB launches Devon networking

CCB (Cornwall College Business) is set to launch its successful business networking breakfasts in Devon after positive feedback from its events in Cornwall.

The first-ever networking breakfast hosted by CCB in Devon will take place at Bicton College on Thursday 2 from 7.45am until 9.30am.

CCB director, Sally Foard, said: “As a provider of training, apprenticeships and professional qualifications, CCB has strong links with businesses throughout Cornwall and Devon.

“Our business network events in Launceston have seen hundreds of businesses attend over a three year period; it made sense to open this opportunity up to businesses in Devon.”

The event will be held in the historical Bicton House, situated on the grounds of Bicton College near Budleigh Salterton. The event is free to attend with free parking and welcomes business owners, team leaders, and employees of businesses to share information, tips and network with like-minded people.