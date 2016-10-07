All set for Newquay Business Week

All eyes turn to Newquay next week for the second annual Newquay Business Week (Oct 10-14).

Among the highlights Aerohub’s Miles Carden will provide an update on Newquay’s space port plans, while Malcolm Bell of Visit Cornwall will be hosting a session on the future of the tourism landscape.

Proceedings will kick off with a welcome breakfast at Rick Stein Fistral, featuring a talk on motivation and will culminate with a closing reception at No5 Brewhouse.

Open to all businesses in Cornwall and free to Newquay Business Improvement District (BID) members, Business Week was launched with great success last year and is set to be bigger and better in 2016.

