Looking for an alternative venue for your Christmas party?

With the BBQs and patio sets away for another year, attention quickly turns to the festive period for many businesses, which start getting dates in the diary and looking for party options.

With that in mind, Rick Stein’s Cookery School is hosting an evening for businesses interested in booking their Christmas party at the cookery school.

The evening will provide a showcase for its Christmas parties in 2016, giving you more information about how you can celebrate with them – from hands-on cooking to private dining, with all the festive trimmings. It will also give you the chance to reserve your Christmas party date before the packages go on general sale.

It takes place on Wednesday, September 21 at Rick Stein’s Cookery School in Padstow, with arrival from 6.30pm for a glass of some festive fizz.

Businesses are always looking for a different way to celebrate with their teams at Christmas and this is a great opportunity to find out more about Christmas parties with a twist at Rick Stein’s Cookery School.

Places are limited and on a first come first served basis. Contact sales & event manager, Amy Weeks, for further details.

The October issue of Business Cornwall magazine will feature a guide to the best office Christmas party venues in Cornwall. If you would like to advertise in this feature, contact Caroline Hill now.