Apprenticeship win for CMN

Cornwall Marine Network’s (CMN) apprenticeship recruitment subsidiary, the Cornwall Apprenticeship Agency (CAA), has been named Best Apprenticeship Agency at the UK Southern Business Awards 2018.

The award recognises the key players and enterprises within the UK Business scene and CAA was acknowledged for its “unique and flexible approach to recruiting and training apprentices in small businesses in Cornwall”.

CMN CEO, Paul Wickes MBE, said: “I am delighted the Cornwall Apprenticeship Agency has been recognised as the best in the south west and this very much reflects the ethos throughout the whole CMN team which is delivering excellent standards of customer service and always ensuring our customers are at the heart of everything we do.”