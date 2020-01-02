New web app on the Launchpad

A new web app is set to be released that encourages users to “make moments matter”.

The aim of the app is to get people off their screens and engage with activities on their doorstep, from surf lessons and jewellery making through to eating out and weekend beaks, with decision making “seamless, fresh and fun”.

Founded by Tom Weston, Georgie Harrison and Devin Botes, Roamey was born at Falmouth Launchpad – a post-graduate incubation and acceleration programme developed by Falmouth University to help new digital businesses.

Harrison explained: “You can discover what’s going on near you, where to stay and where to eat, and then use our exciting feature to make easy decisions amongst your group.

“It’s going to work so well for couples going on their first date, families planning a weekend away, and make life easier for friends just planning a Saturday out.”

The founders are now in their final month at Launchpad, having endured and excelled in the rigorous programme which includes completing a Masters in Entrepreneurship while conceiving and developing a new tech start up.

Botes added: “It’s been a challenging year, a rollercoaster, but we’ve learnt so much and I’d recommend it to anyone considering joining the programme. We’re so excited with what we’re creating and we know that it will benefit businesses and be totally loved by our users.

“We can’t wait to get Roamey launched.”