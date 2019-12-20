Leap looks to the future

Cornish sustainable design agency, Leap, is looking forward to 2020 with a new team and a new home.

Leap, which obtained B Corp status four years ago, recently moved into The Old Bakery Studios in Truro.

And Simon Thomason, who initially joined the business last year as a consultant, has been made its new MD, while Ian Farrell has joined a full stack web developer and digital lead.

Thomason has extensive experience, including five years at a leading advertising agency in Manchester working on brands such as Hilton, First Direct and Asda. He moved to Cornwall in 2004 where he joined a leading Cornish agency and worked on brands including Watergate Bay, Frugi and St Moritz.

Farrell has worked in the industry since 2004, starting as a designer and moving quickly into web development and user experience for brands such as Coca Cola, Adidas and Cancer Research UK.

Founder and creative director, Matt Hocking, said: “This is a major changepoint for us, taking on an MD. We were embarking on a national hunt when we found Simon right here on our doorstep in Cornwall. We are obsessed about profitable design, sustainably delivered and are embracing the future with a strong and dynamic team.

“We have invested significantly into our new home in The Old Bakery Studios, and it’s a brilliant location for our eco creative space alongside having the space to run workshops, B Corp Socials and other events.”