Start-ups reach the Finnish line

A number of Cornish businesses were in Finland last week to attend one of the world’s leading events for tech start-ups.

Slush, in Helsinki, attracted more than 25,000 visitors including 3,500 start-ups and 2,000 investors and explored the latest in tech, sustainable impact, and entrepreneurship.

Among them was business development service Cornwall Trade and Investment, which led a delegation of Cornish businesses including Data Duopoly, Codices, Comity, Headforwards, Hug, Bad Wolf Horizon, and Seefood Ltd.

“Slush has been a real eye-opener,” said Toby Parkins, founding director at software development company, Headforwards. “When you put lots of interesting, innovative people together, you have some amazing conversations.”

For Cornwall Trade and Investment, it not only provided the opportunity to support Cornwall’s business community as they expand their networks overseas, but to also meet with companies looking to set up in the UK.

Kelly Trelease, head of brand and marketing at Cornwall Trade and Investment, explained: “Our previous overseas trade missions have seen major success, with Cornwall-based businesses securing significant investment. And Slush didn’t disappoint, either – our businesses attracted a lot of attention, and we’re excited to see what happens over the coming months.”