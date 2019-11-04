Pirates launch new match day app

Cornish Pirates rugby fans will be able to access all the important match day information at the touch of a button thanks to the launch of a new app.

The club has partnered with technology managed service provider ITEC to develop a new app for spectators, which will have the latest news and match day programme, including the team line up, directions and stadium information.

The latest collaboration follows ITEC’s renewed sponsorship of the Cornish Pirates’ hospitality and entertainment marquee for the fourth consecutive year.

It also provides business IT support in the Cornish Pirates head office and sourced a new scoreboard for this season.

ITEC Cornwall account director, Kevin Roberts, said: “As long-time supporters of the Cornish Pirates, we’re thrilled to be working with them on such an exciting project.”

Robin James, Cornish Pirates’ chief operating officer, added: “It’s great to have ITEC on board to help deliver this new service to our fans. It will make it easier for spectators to find out all the latest news from the club on home and away matches, and hopefully encourage new supporters to join in.

“This will be a free to purchase application for all Apple and Android devices with the only ‘in app’ purchases coming via ticket sales.”

The app is available in the Apple App store and the Android version will be available soon.