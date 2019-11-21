NCI director on the A-list

NCI Technologies’ education director, Andy Trish, has been listed as one of the most important movers and shakers that make up the UK IT channel for 2020.

Profiles of the industry leaders within the 2020 A-list are published in the online and printed editions of the Computer Reseller News (CRN) publication.

According to CRN, senior directors were asked a mix of serious and light-hearted questions about themselves including ‘What was your dream career as a child?’ To this, Trish replied:

“I wanted to go to sea and see the world. I spent my 19th birthday at war in the Falkland Islands in the Royal Navy, with Sea Harriers and helicopters flying all around me. It’s hard to get more of a buzz than that as a young lad in a career you loved.”

Get to know Andy Trish a little more by reading the rest of his 2020 CRN profile here.