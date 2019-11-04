Digital marketing agency 3WhiteHats has taken on seven new recruits across all departments.

With an HQ in Falmouth, and satellite offices in London and New Zealand, the agency specialises in SEO, paid search, social and web analytics.

A number of roles, for both senior and junior positions, have been created. Aaron Dickens has joined the analytics team, while the business has a new R&D developer in Oli Jeffery. Nicky Oldale has joined the paid search team, while Ryan Weeks has been recruited as a junior front-end developer.

Meanwhile, the content team has welcomed Dan Aston while Hannah Turnbull and Carrie McCreadie have bolstered the finance and administration department.

MD Tom Telford said: “As we enter our eleventh year, we’re super excited to see the team swell to 19, our largest yet. I am thrilled to welcome seven new faces in such quick succession, particularly given the difficult trading conditions in the UK currently.”