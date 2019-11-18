Design and technology company Made Open has struck a strategic partnership with the UK’s leading ‘timebanking’ organisation – Timebanking UK.

Timebanking is a time-based currency which facilitates the exchange of skills and knowledge within a community.

The aim of the partnership is to combine the technical capability of Made Open’s community platform with the international reputation of Timebanking UK as a leader in its field.

Made Open director, Robert Woolf, said: “We’ve already seen with our first two timebanking platforms – Torbay Together and Hexitime – how timebanking can be a relevant proposition to both local and professional business networks.

“I think the reason is quite simple – at the heart of timebanking is people adding more and more value to their community by sharing their skills with one another without any money changing hands. What’s not to like?”

