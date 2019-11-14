Helston-based booking software specialist, Anytime Booking, is set for expansion after receiving funding from investment firm Continuum Systems.

Anytime’s products are aimed at the camping and holiday property letting industries. It acts as a hub for tracking reservations, guest communications and travel website bookings, all in one place.

“We are very excited to partner with Anytime’s founder-directors and their team to support the company during the next years of growth,” said Continuum managing partner Al Chetwode.

“We were immediately attracted to their positive attitude to customer service and innovation. During our partnership, we plan to further strengthen Anytime’s support capabilities and expand its product offering.”

Anytime co-founder and managing director Wendy Radford is equally excited to work with Continuum: “Continuum has a strong track record of partnering with founders to grow businesses,” she said.

“Their experience, expertise and network will enable us to make Anytime bigger and better. Plans are already in motion to increase marketing efficiency across the brand, drive awareness in the marketplace, and ramp up an even more exceptional guest management experience to our users.”