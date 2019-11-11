A Cornish holiday hotspot has had its digital connectivity improved by a local broadband provider.

Wildanet, an independent, hybrid wireless provider based in Redruth, has expanded to be able to provide superfast broadband to homes and businesses in Newquay and the surrounding area where connectivity has previously been unreliable.

“We’re delighted to be up and running in Newquay,” said community broadband manager, Daniel McCarthy.

“Not only is it one of Cornwall’s largest towns, it’s also one of the fastest growing so we’re thrilled to be able to offer a consistent connectivity solution to people in the area.

“As a Newquay native, I can see first-hand the problems that many local people are having with slow broadband and poor service from other providers, and Wildanet is on a mission to rectify that.”

With new housing being built and Newquay’s population increasing by more than 300% in the summer, Wildanet claims that “digital infrastructure is often an after-thought”.

“Residents have been left with poor connectivity, and local businesses are struggling to thrive in an online environment,” continued McCarthy. “This is simply not acceptable in 2019 and we’re so proud to be revolutionising the town’s internet connectivity.”

Wildanet has competed the first phase of network development in the town and is accepting installation requests.