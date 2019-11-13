A date this December has been set for the first free Digital Skills Training workshop from Facebook to run in Cornwall.

Suzie Smith, who owns the full-service agency Piece of Cake Communications, will be bringing the first session to Truro on Monday, December 9.

“We’re kicking off with social marketing, helping people to understand how easy it is to run Facebook ads. We’ll also be discussing audiences and how to target them,” said Smith.

The workshop will be held at Truro’s Health and Wellbeing Innovation Centre. For full details and to book a space, click here.