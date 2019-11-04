Facebook funded training

A Cornish marketer has undergone rigorous training to qualify as a Facebook certified trainer delivering free workshops funded by the social media giant.

The Digital Skills Training Programme (DSTP) is being rolled out nationwide by digital experts BuzzStart Academy and Freeformers on behalf of Facebook.

Suzie Smith, who owns the full service agency Piece of Cake Communications, had to navigate a four stage interview and quality assurance procedure to enable her to offer the training.

“The recruitment process was intense but Facebook has high expectations of the people delivering the workshops it is funding. You have to be at an elite standard,” she said.

She has delivered training at several locations across the south west and Wales and will soon be bringing the sessions to Cornwall.

There are six workshops being offered by the DSTP, including innovation, social marketing, cyber security, data and web presence – looking at areas including UX and SEO.