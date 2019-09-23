The South West Internet of Things Network (SWIN) has officially launched in Cornwall.

Sponsored by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) project, Acceleration Through Innovation (ATI), the event welcomed over 80 businesses and partners to a launch event at the Tremough Innovation Centre.

According to experts, using Internet of Things (IoT) networks, such as SWIN, could provide local communities with “countless opportunities”.

SWIN is a free open data network with planned regional coverage which creates a test-bed for new software applications and developers across the region to solve problems faced by rural communities.

Dr Katharine Willis, associate professor in Smart Cities and Communities at the University of Plymouth, explained: “Internet of Things networks can enable a joined-up approach to transport, energy, environment and health services and this has the potential to be transformational for rural communities.

“SWIN is an exciting opportunity to show how smart sensors and connected devices can connect and empower rural villages and towns in Cornwall and Devon. Our Digital Neighbourhoods research project has shown the potential for digital connectivity to overcome some of the challenges facing remote and under resourced rural communities.”