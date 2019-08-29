Video: Flying high over Goonhilly

A Cornish aerial photography company is enjoying success with what it claims to be a first of its kind initiative in the south west.

Bad Wolf Horizon launched its 360 VR drone service earlier this summer. Its first project was for Goonhilly Earth Station, providing pre-recorded virtual reality drone tours for its special Apollo 50 event last month.

“We were utterly blown away by the response of this VR experience,” enthused Bad Wolf director, Tom Wadsworth. “Every single VIP, young and old and all the Goonhilly staff members loved the experience. The CEO even described the experience as “truly impeccable”.

“We are really excited about this new service and the response we have received so far, is truly amazing. We already have a couple of projects lined up with some very well-known Cornish businesses. We start filming these in the middle of September.”